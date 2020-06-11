Major antitrust investigation takes aim at 26 US drugmakers

51 states and territories in the USA have banded together to accuse 26 drugmakers of drug price fixing.
A legal action against the companies, as well as 10 pharmaceutical executives, alleges an ongoing conspiracy by generic drug manufacturers to artificially inflate and manipulate prices.
The suit, which is being filed in the US District Court of Connecticut, claims the firms acted to reduce competition and unreasonably restrain trade for generic drugs in the USA.
