Monday 29 September 2025

Medivir's new subsid BioPhausia AB sells generics business to Bluefish

Generics
30 August 2011

Huddinge, Sweden-based infectious disease research specialist Medivir (OMX: MVIR) says it recently-acquired BioPhausia AB subsidiary has reached an agreement to sell its generics business – the company’s BMM Pharma AB unit - to Swedish firm Bluefish Pharmaceuticals AB for 26 million Swedish kronor ($4.1 million) plus the value of inventories, some 12 million kronor The staff of BMM Pharma will not transfer in the acquisition.

“This deal is a natural last step in the concentration and focus of BioPhausia’s business, which began about a year ago. We will now be focusing on the ongoing commercial development of our Proprietary Products and Parallel Imported Products,” commented Maris Hartmanis, chief executive of BioPhausia.

“The acquisition of BMM Pharma is strategically important to our continued expansion. Our flexibility, strong platform and efficient organisation allow us to take advantage of attractive local business opportunities such as the acquisition of BMM, thereby enhancing our competitiveness and increasing our margins,” says Karl Karlsson, chief executive and founder of Bluefish.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Generics

GlobalData warns Indian pharma to diversify as US tariffs loom
26 September 2025
China's API price cuts undermine India's self-sufficiency push
18 September 2025
Uni-Bio Science and Kexing Biopharm partner on Bogutai
12 September 2025
GTCR buys Zentiva for reported 4.1 billion euros
12 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze