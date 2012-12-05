Moldova's pharmaceutical market over-regulated, study finds

According to a study recently released by the Soros Foundation Moldova, the Moldavian pharmaceutical market needs reorganization. The study, which is reported by Sebastian Gensior writing on europe-health-care-eu, finds that there are certain market distortions created by excessive regulation and a lack of functional mechanisms that may cause import monopolies.

Both the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Economy are concerned with cost-cutting and therefore apply differentiated mark-ups and other measures designed to reduce drug prices. However, almost all measures need administrative approval regarding the producer prices for drugs, contrary to the principles of a market economy.

The governmental attempts to limit drug prices by excessive intervention fail to achieve its aims and results in higher prices for patients, the Foundation noted. The authors of the study propose to analyze the transparency and efficiency of policies and evaluate the impact of regulations on the pharmaceutical market. The assessment should also highlight bottlenecks and contradictions in the current legislation. One of the contradictions refers to the location of pharmacies as demographics.