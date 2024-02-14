MSF warning over India-EFTA trade deal

Non-governmental organization Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has issued a warning about the details of a trade deal that is about to be agreed by India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
MSF has warned that if the final text retains the currently-included intellectual property (IP) proposals, access to affordable medicines for millions of people around the world may be severely undermined.
"Millions of lives depend on India putting people’s health first and being able to continue supplying generic medicines globally"EFTA comprises Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.
