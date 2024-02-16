MSF welcomes Indian government stand on certain aspects of strong EFTA trade deal

The Indian Commerce Ministry confirmed has rejected of Switzerland's demand for data exclusivity for medicines in the India-EFTA trade deal, and emphasised the importance of protecting the country’s generic drug production and supply.

Just a day earlier, Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), Public Eye, and Delhi Network of Positive People issued a joint statement, highlighting their concerns about the damaging intellectual property (IP) provisions that were being negotiated in the India-EFTA trade deal that could negatively impact access to affordable medicines for millions of people in India and around the world.

One of the key concerns was the proposal to introduce an additional IP barrier, data exclusivity, as it would delay the registration of generic versions of new medicines or new formulations for a set period, even when there is no patent on the medicine.