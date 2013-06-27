Mylan launches women's care products in India to tackle PMS and infertility

US generic drugmaker Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) has today (June 27) announced that its subsidiary Mylan Pharmaceuticals Private Limited has launched a portfolio of innovative women's care products in India.
The portfolio of eight products will focus on therapies such as hormones, pre- and post-natal nutrition and management of premenstrual syndrome (PMS). This launch builds on Mylan's launch of a comprehensive portfolio of antiretroviral products in India last year (The Pharma Letter August 7, 2012).
Mylan chief executive Heather Bresch said women’s care represents a high-growth therapeutic category in India, saying: “A key challenge in women's health continues to be how to address the risks of miscarriages, infertility and nutritional deficiencies. In addition to launching our innovative, high quality product portfolio, Mylan will help to strengthen the capabilities of health care providers in this area through training programs and workshops, working together with the medical community to address areas of concern in women's health and improve timely access to appropriate high quality treatment.”
