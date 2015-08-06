Mylan Q2 miss estimates; ups FY earnings view

Generics specialist Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) on Thursday posted second quarter results below expectations but raised it full year earnings forecast.

The company reported second-quarter net earnings of $167.8 million or $0.32 per share compared to $125.2 million or $0.32 per share, a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter stood at $0.91.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.89 for the quarter.