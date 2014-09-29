Update: Negotiations on EU-Canada Free Trade Agreement concluded

Canadian trade group Research-Based Pharmaceutical Companies (Rx&D) expressed its support to the government of Canada as it reached another milestone in the finalization of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) with the release of text at the Canada-EU Summit held today in Ottawa.

“It is quite exciting to see Canada achieve another landmark in its work to finalize this historic trade agreement,” said Russell Williams, president, Rx&D. “To help Canada become a stronger, more competitive country, we encourage the Government of Canada to move expediently on implementing CETA. Canadians rely on innovative treatments as they face serious health challenges, and advances such as CETA will help renew hope, drive investment, support jobs and lead to improved healthcare system and better health outcomes,” he added.

The life sciences intellectual property improvements included in CETA are: