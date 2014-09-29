Update: Negotiations on EU-Canada Free Trade Agreement concluded

Canadian trade group Research-Based Pharmaceutical Companies (Rx&D) expressed its support to the government of Canada as it reached another milestone in the finalization of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) with the release of text at the Canada-EU Summit held today in Ottawa.
“It is quite exciting to see Canada achieve another landmark in its work to finalize this historic trade agreement,” said Russell Williams, president, Rx&D. “To help Canada become a stronger, more competitive country, we encourage the Government of Canada to move expediently on implementing CETA. Canadians rely on innovative treatments as they face serious health challenges, and advances such as CETA will help renew hope, drive investment, support jobs and lead to improved healthcare system and better health outcomes,” he added.
The life sciences intellectual property improvements included in CETA are:
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze