Neuland Labs in deal with Mitsubishi unit to strengthen Japanese position

Indian active pharmaceutical ingredients maker Neuland Laboratories (BO:524558) has announced a manufacturing collaboration with Tokyo, Japan-based API Corp (APIC), a health care unit of Mitsubishi Chemical that produces APIs, intermediates and investigational new drugs, along with fine chemicals and reagents.
Under the terms of the agreement, APIC is making an investment in Neuland's facilities that will provide APIC with dedicated capacity for meeting the needs of its customers. The facilities will be operated by Neuland employees and the two companies will share oversight and management responsibilities.
"This agreement between Neuland and APIC is an outstanding example of a win-win collaboration between companies that share many values and are complementary in terms of capabilities and markets served," said DR Rao, chairman and managing director of Neuland Labs, adding: "We have recently been strengthening our presence in the Japanese market, while APIC was seeking an Indian partner to better serve customers. This alliance will allow us to raise our profile in Japan while enabling our partner APIC to grow their business in a cost-effective way."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze