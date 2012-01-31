New Actavis/Bioton alliance aims to shake up diabetes market

Icelandic generics drugmaker Actavis and Poland’s Bioton (WSE: BIO) have formed a joint venture company for the development and registration of insulins, including analogue insulins, aiming to shake up the diabetes market.

Within the framework of the JV, Bioton will be responsible for the development and manufacture of insulin products, while Actavis will be granted an exclusive licence to commercialize those products under the Actavis brand throughout the European Union and the USA, as well as in Albania, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Iceland, Japan, Kosovo, Lichtenstein, Macedonia, Montenegro, Norway, Serbia and Switzerland. In Poland, both companies will offer the insulin products under their respective brands, Bioton being a Polish company.

Actavis to pay Biotin 55.5 million euros