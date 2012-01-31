New Actavis/Bioton alliance aims to shake up diabetes market

Icelandic generics drugmaker Actavis and Poland’s Bioton (WSE: BIO) have formed a joint venture company for the development and registration of insulins, including analogue insulins, aiming to shake up the diabetes market.
Within the framework of the JV, Bioton will be responsible for the development and manufacture of insulin products, while Actavis will be granted an exclusive licence to commercialize those products under the Actavis brand throughout the European Union and the USA, as well as in Albania, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Iceland, Japan, Kosovo, Lichtenstein, Macedonia, Montenegro, Norway, Serbia and Switzerland. In Poland, both companies will offer the insulin products under their respective brands, Bioton being a Polish company.
Actavis to pay Biotin 55.5 million euros
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze