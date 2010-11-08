New legislation threatens Australian patients' access to life saving Rx medicines, says generics trade group

Access to life saving, prescription medicines is under threat, if a controversial Bill is passed by the Australian Parliament, claims the country’s Generic Medicines Industry Association (GMiA. The National Health Amendment (Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme) Bill 2010 gives effect to a new policy that will cut the government’s funding of the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) by A$1.9 billion ($1.86 billion), it says.
Full page advertisements in metropolitan newspapers today highlight the serious and damaging impacts of the new policy, ahead of a Senate Committee of Inquiry hearing on the Bill tomorrow, says the GMiA.
However, Medicines Australia, which represents the research-based sector, says the legislation is necessary and will drive down drug prices for consumers.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze