New legislation threatens Australian patients' access to life saving Rx medicines, says generics trade group

Access to life saving, prescription medicines is under threat, if a controversial Bill is passed by the Australian Parliament, claims the country’s Generic Medicines Industry Association (GMiA. The National Health Amendment (Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme) Bill 2010 gives effect to a new policy that will cut the government’s funding of the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) by A$1.9 billion ($1.86 billion), it says.

Full page advertisements in metropolitan newspapers today highlight the serious and damaging impacts of the new policy, ahead of a Senate Committee of Inquiry hearing on the Bill tomorrow, says the GMiA.

However, Medicines Australia, which represents the research-based sector, says the legislation is necessary and will drive down drug prices for consumers.