New poll shows US voters want to reduce wasteful spending in Medicaid pharmacy

Voters in the USA would rather reduce Medicaid spending by better managing pharmacy benefits rather than cutting benefits for patients or payments to doctors and hospitals, according to a new poll commissioned by the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association (PCMA).
This poll comes on the heels of a new state-by-state economic analysis released by The Lewin Group showing that Medicaid uses fewer generic drugs and pays higher pharmacy costs than other programs. The report also finds that Medicaid pharmacy could save more than $30 billion over the next decade by transitioning from the current approach used by state Medicaid fee-for-service (FFS) programs to the more efficient approaches used by Medicare Part D plans, Medicaid managed care organizations (MCOs), and the commercial sector, including typical state employee plans.
"This poll shows Congress and the Governors how to reduce billions in Medicaid spending without harming patients or inciting a voter backlash. Voters don't want Medicaid to pay pharmacies more and use fewer generics than other programs," said PCMA president and chief executive Mark Merritt.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze