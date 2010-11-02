New Zealand in deal with Mylan to list generic olanzapine and apply reference pricing across brands of the antipsychotic

New Zealand’s Pharmaceutical Management Agency (PHARMAC) has reached agreement with the local subsidiary of US generic drugmaker Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) to fund a new brand of the atypical antipsychotics olanzapine tablets and orodispersible tablets, Olanzine and Olanzine-D, respectively, from June 1, 2011.
In addition, the PHARMAC Board has approved a proposal to apply reference pricing across brands of olanzapine in Section B of the Pharmaceutical Schedule from September 1, 2011. These proposals were the subject of a consultation letter dated October 4, 2010 which can be found on the Agency’s web site at: www.pharmac.govt.nz/2010/10/04.
Reference pricing will result in the subsidy for the Zyprexa and Zyprexa Zydis brands of olanzapine tablets and orodispersible tablets being reduced to the level of the subsidies for the equivalent forms and strengths of Olanzine and Olanzine-D from September 1, 2011.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze