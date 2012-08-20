Monday 29 September 2025

News briefs: Drug majors eyeing Strides Arcolab unit; Astellas invests in oncology facility

Generics
20 August 2012

Leading drug multinationals, including global behemoth Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Swiss major Novartis (NOVN: VX) are reportedly considering acquiring  India-based Strides Arcolab’s injectable drugs business Agila Specialties, according to a report by the Economic Times of India, quoting sources familiar with the situation.

Also considering a bid, the newspaper suggests, is USA-based buyout firm Kohlberg, Kravis Roberts. The speculation comes at a time of shortages of injectable drugs in the USA. Agila is a large supplier of sterile injectables for cancer treatment to Pfizer, with whom its parent Strides Arcolab struck a drug supply pact in 2010

Reportedly, Strides Arcolab is seeking between $1.6billion and $2 billion for the sale of Agila Specialties, more than twice the company's market value. The unit accounts for nearly half the company's gross profits. Strides is likely to initiate a formal auction process for the sale of the unit by end of September, the Economic Times said, noting that none of the suggested bidders for the unit would comment on market speculation.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Generics

GlobalData warns Indian pharma to diversify as US tariffs loom
26 September 2025
China's API price cuts undermine India's self-sufficiency push
18 September 2025
Uni-Bio Science and Kexing Biopharm partner on Bogutai
12 September 2025
GTCR buys Zentiva for reported 4.1 billion euros
12 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze