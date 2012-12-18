No "Japan pharma for sale signs," by P Reed Maurer

Want to acquire a Japanese pharmaceutical company? Join the back of a long line of companies with the same objective. There is no shortage of willing buyers, but trying to find a willing seller is like looking for a needle in a haystack, says P Reed Maurer, long-time Japanese pharma industry watcher and president of International Alliances Limited (IAL) in an exclusive article for The Pharma Letter.

The situation is succinctly described by the following quotation: “The only investment barrier to Japan for Western pharmaceutical companies since 1975 is their inability to make attractive acquisitions,” he notes.

Below is the chronology of “Out/In” deals since the first two in 1983. This does not include

foreign company buy-outs of joint ventures. Please note: