No observable difference between generic and branded statins in preventing CV events; study

People taking the most commonly used generic and branded statins to control their cholesterol had similar observable rates of cardiovascular events, but their total treatment costs were as much as 30% higher with branded drugs, according to comparative effectiveness research presented at the annual international meeting of the International Society of Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research.

This is one of the first, large-scale, real-world studies comparing the most commonly used branded and generic statins. Real-world data - in the form of analysis of health care claims data – can supplement clinical trial data and assist in understanding the effectiveness of these drugs as they are used along with other drugs and medical products outside of a clinical trial setting.

The CER study, conducted by health benefits company WellPoint and its outcomes research subsidiary, HealthCore used medical and pharmacy claims data from geographically diverse affiliated health plans in the USA.