Novartis to buy US generic derma company Fougera for over $1.5 billion

Further expanding its generic drug foot print, Swiss drug giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) is adding to its franchise with a definitive agreement to acquire Melville, New York, USA-based private equity-owned, specialty dermatology generics company Fougera Pharmaceuticals for $1.525 billion in an all-cash transaction.
The acquisition, announced yesterday afternoon, creates another strong global growth platform for Novartis’ generic unit Sandoz. Based on 2011 IMS data, the combined businesses will become the number one global company in generic dermatology medicines, with estimated annual global sales of nearly $620 million, primarily in the USA. Fougera has strong dermatology development and manufacturing expertise, with numerous launches planned for 2012 and beyond, said Novartis, currently ranked as Europe’s largest pharma company.
"The addition of Fougera's leading portfolio further strengthens Sandoz's differentiated products strategy and improves our ability to help patients and customers around the world by providing easier access to high quality, affordable dermatological medicines. Fougera brings us valuable technical capabilities in the area of topical dermatological products, particularly in the development and manufacturing of semi-solid forms such as creams and ointments," said Jeff George, global head of Sandoz.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze