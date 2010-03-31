Patent cliff and cut-price generics will lead Netherlands' 6.1 billion-euro pharmaceuticals market lower in short term

Despite a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.19% in local currency terms and 6.70% in US dollar terms from 2004-2009, Business Monitor International's outlook for the Netherlands drug market is less optimistic over the subsequent five years. From 2009-2014 a CAGR of -0.01% is projected in local currency terms (-2.12% in US dollar terms), largely as a result of the impending patent cliff and the subsequent consumption of lower-value generic drugs in place of high-value patented drugs.

The report calculates that drug sales in the Netherlands reached a value of 6.00 billion euros ($8.45 billion) in 2009. It is expected that in 2010 drug sales will reach 6.11 billion euros, before declining to 6.08 billion euros as medicines start to lose intellectual property protection in 2011. By 2014, pharmaceutical expenditure in the Netherlands is expected to reach a value of 6.00 billion euros.

Growth set to return by 2019