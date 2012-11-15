Pernix splashes out over $100 million to buy Cypress Pharma and Hawthorn Pharma

US specialty drugmaker Pernix Therapeutics (NYSE: PTX) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately-held Cypress Pharmaceuticals, a maker of generic drugs, and its subsidiary Hawthorn Pharmaceuticals, which markets branded medicines.
Under the terms of the accord, Pernix will pay around $101 million, which includes an up-front $68.5 million in cash and $12.5 million in equity, $10 million payable in December 2013, and an additional $10 million in milestone payments. The company has received a commitment of a $60 million credit facility.
Second acquisition this year
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze