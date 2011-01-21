Perrigo to acquire assets of Paddock Labs for $540 million

Michigan, USA-based Perrigo (Nasdaq: PRGO) says it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Paddock Laboratories, a privately-held, Minneapolis-based manufacturer and marketer of generic pharmaceutical products for around $540 million in cash.
Perrigo expects to receive a significant tax benefit as a result of the acquisition of Paddock's assets. The net present value of this tax benefit is estimated to be $95 million. The acquisition is expected to close during the company's fiscal 2011 fourth quarter pending regulatory approval. Perrigo intends to fund the transaction using approximately $80 million of cash on hand, $310 million available per the terms of its existing bank debt agreements and $150 million from a new term loan pursuant to a commitment from Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan and Bank of America.
Perrigo chairman and chief executive Joseph Papa stated: "This acquisition is an important next step forward in executing on our strategy to expand our specialty portfolio of generic Rx products. It adds incremental scale, as well as excellent development and manufacturing capabilities across a spectrum of niche dosage forms. It solidifies Perrigo's leading position in the extended topical space and strengthens our ability to offer new products into the market. And, importantly, Paddock has a proven record for quality manufacturing with great customer service."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze