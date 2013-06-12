Saturday 8 November 2025

Pfizer in $2.15 billion settlement from Teva and Sun for infringement of Protonix patent

Generics
12 June 2013

Global pharma behemoth Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) today (June 12) said it has reached a $2.15 billion settlement reached with Israel-based Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries (NYSE: TEVA) and India’s Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (SUNP: IN) for patent-infringement damages resulting from their "at-risk” launches of generic Protonix (pantoprazole) in the USA.

The settlement comes after a nearly 10-year legal battle in which Pfizer and originator of Protonix Nycomed (now part of Japanese drug major Takeda; TYO: 4502)) sought to enforce the patent for its blockbuster acid reflux medicine. Pfizer and Takeda will divide the proceeds of the settlement with Pfizer receiving 64%.

Under the terms of the settlement, Teva and Sun will pay a total of $2.15 billion to compensate Pfizer’s subsidiary Wyeth and Takeda for the damages they suffered when Teva and Sun launched “at-risk” generic versions of Protonix prior to the January 2011 expiry of the patent for pantoprazole, the active ingredient in Protonix. These “at-risk” launches were determined by a jury in New Jersey federal court to violate US Patent No 4,758,579, which is owned by Takeda and was licensed exclusively to Wyeth in the USA. The parties reached the settlement shortly after the commencement of a trial to determine damages in the same New Jersey federal court.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Generics

India’s GLP-1 surge: domestic drugmakers challenge Novo and Lilly
3 November 2025
Patent gridlock threatens India’s GLP-1 breakout
3 November 2025
Sandoz delivers further sales growth
30 October 2025
Torrent Pharma-JB Chemicals $3.1 billion merger cleared
27 October 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze