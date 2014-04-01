Prasco to market the authorized generic of Lilly’s Evista in USA

Privately-held US generics firm Prasco has signed a further deal with US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) to market the authorized version of the latter’s osteoporosis drug Evista (raloxifene), in 60mg strength in the USA.
Prasco will begin shipping the product immediately. Financial details of the accord were not disclosed. Evista had annual sales of around $824 million in the USA, according to IMS data as of December 2013 quoted by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA), which recently gained US Food and Drug Administration for its generic version of the drug (The Pharma Letter March 4).
Third generics deal with Lilly
