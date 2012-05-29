Problems facing Indonesia's pharma sector

Environmentally, Indonesia is particularly prone to natural disasters, as the recent earthquakes, tsunamis and volcanic eruptions have illustrated. Politically, a dominant feature of President Yudhoyono’s presidency has been to curb the corruption that has so frequently plagued Indonesia.

Economically, Indonesia’s economy is projected to become the sixth largest in the Asia Pacific region by 2017, but if the rupiah continues to devaluate against the dollar it could affect the Indonesian pharmaceutical market in US dollar terms, notes a new report from Espicom.

Legally, Indonesia remained on the US Trade Represenative’s Special 301 Priority Watch List in 2011, due to the prevalence of counterfeit pharmaceuticals. Demographically, the population will be the third largest in the Asia Pacific region by 2017.