Thursday 20 November 2025

Ranbaxy down on same quarter last year following FDA fine

Generics
30 July 2014
drugs_pills_tablets_big

Indian generic pharma company Ranbaxy (NSE: RANBAXY), has reported consolidated sales of 23.7 billion rupees ($394 million), with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization standing at Rs. 2.4 billion. The quarter to the end of June saw Ranbaxy posting a net loss due to making a provision related to ongoing settlement discussions with US authorities.

The company reported 12% growth in April to June 2014 compared to 10% growth in the Indian pharma market over the same period, although the company’s net loss over the period was 1.86 billion rupees. Sales for the quarter were 23.7 billion rupees compared to  25.8 billionrupees  during the corresponding quarter, with branded and over-the-counter accounting for 58% of all sales. Generics accounted for 10 billion rupees.

Earnings per share for the period were  17.80 rupees, an increase on the same quarter last year when the oiss er share was  14.4 rupees, after the imposition of $500 million in fines from the US Food and Drug Adminstration over its manufacturing practices. According to Thomson Reuters, the company had been expected to post a profit of 698 million rupees.

Arun Sawhney, chief executive and managing director of Ranbaxy, said: “We continue to work towards growing our base business with focus on emerging markets, while at the same time, restoring the business on growth trajectory in our traditional markets such as USA and Europe.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Generics

Industry-backed study warns Europe’s antibiotic supply is at breaking point
19 November 2025
FDA final guidance on generic ophthalmic drug waiver requests
19 November 2025
STADA starts new chapter of growth in UK under Craig Shaw’s leadership
14 November 2025
India nixes Novartis patent, clears path for cheaper Vymada generics
10 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze