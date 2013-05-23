Ranbaxy highlights its actions on improved business and quality assurance

Indian drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories (BSE: 500359), whose US subsidiary was the subject of the biggest generics drugmaker settlement with the US Department of Justie over felony charges relating to the manufacture and distribution of certain adulterated drugs made at two of Ranbaxy’s manufacturing facilities in India (The Pharma Letter May 14), has issued a statement highlighting some of the major specific actions the company has been taking in recent years to address certain conduct of the past and to ensure the safety and efficacy of all of its products currently available in the global market. These actions include:
• Enhancing its compliance procedures and policies.
• Upgrading its business and manufacturing processes.
• Building a culture of accountability and excellence across all levels of the organization.
• Complete reconstitution of the board of directors and executive management team.
Daiichi Sankyo could sue
