Rapidly deteriorating growth forecast for global Pharma, as patents expire; in Germany, price cuts will take a toll

Growth will slow to just 1.3% to 2015 for the branded prescription pharmaceutical industry’s leading companies, according to latest research from independent market analyst, Datamonitor.
Between 2003 and 2009, theses same companies enjoyed robust sales growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. Sharp declines in branded sales following the loss of patent exclusivity will drive this rapid deterioration in growth.
Simon King, pharmaceutical company analyst at Datamonitor, comments: “The difficulty in developing new products, particularly those that can generate sufficient sales to compensate for blockbuster expiries, has compounded this problem. This has driven a steady shift away from blockbuster-centric growth strategies towards diversification into other areas of the market.
