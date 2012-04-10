Recommendations on universal health care coverage in India

India Health Progress has released the analysis presented by Dileep Malvankar, Dean of Public Health, Gandhinagar, on the recommendations made by the High Level Expert Group for the implementation of universal health care coverage in India by 2022.

The activity is part of the nationwide campaign “Health Access Week” organized by India Health Progress. Health Access Week is a unique flagship event started in 2011 with the intent to sensitize stakeholder groups on the lack of access to healthcare in the country and amplify voices on this critical issue.

Aman Gupta, principal advisor at India Health Progress, said: “Universal health care access cannot be achieved in isolation. Given the complex interplay of obstacles that encapsulate healthcare access, a holistic approach needs to be taken to address the entire gamut of core healthcare issues.”