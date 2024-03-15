Russia plans to speed the replacement of imported drugs by domestic generics with the aim of raising state security in the field of pharmaceutics and drugs assistance, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

This will be part of the existing state strategy for the “Development of Pharmaceutical Industry in Russia until 2030,” the main legislative act, which regulates the development of pharmaceutical industry in Russia within the next six years.

That has been recently confirmed by the Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko. According to him, the Russian pharmaceutical industry has the needed capabilities and intellectual potential to replace foreign drugs and medical equipment already in the middle term, while the work in this direction is ongoing.