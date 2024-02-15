Russia to consider issuing a compulsory license for GSK’s dolutegravir

Russia plans to consider issuing a compulsory license for dolutegravir, one of Russia’s most demanded anti-HIV drugs, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
The objective is to help reduce prices for the drug, sold by UK pharma major GSK’s (LSE: GSK) ViiV Healthcare unit under the trade name Tivicay, and prevent its possible shortage in the domestic market.
So far, Zdravresurs, an association of experts involved in monitoring the availability of treatments for socially significant diseases, has called on the Russian anti-trust regulator the Russian Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS) to issue a compulsory license for dolutegravir in the domestic market.
