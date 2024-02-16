Russia to expand procurements of vital drugs and 14 high-cost “nosologies” program

Leading Russian patient associations have called on the state to expand the list of vital drugs and increase their procurements this year, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
So far, the League of Patient Defenders in Russia, one of the leading patient communities in the country, has called on the state to increase procurements of vital drugs including those purchased under “14 high-cost nosologies” program (“14 VZN”), which involves purchases of the most expensive and original drugs.
It is planned the existing list could be expanded by inclusion of at least five new drugs, among which are the antitumor drugs duvelisib and alpelisib, as well as drugs for the treatment of HIV - tenofovir + elsulfavirin + emtricitabine, for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia - inclisiran, as well as for the treatment of obstructive diseases of respiratory tract - glycopyrronium bromide + indacaterol + mometasone.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze