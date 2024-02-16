Russia to expand procurements of vital drugs and 14 high-cost “nosologies” program

Leading Russian patient associations have called on the state to expand the list of vital drugs and increase their procurements this year, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

So far, the League of Patient Defenders in Russia, one of the leading patient communities in the country, has called on the state to increase procurements of vital drugs including those purchased under “14 high-cost nosologies” program (“14 VZN”), which involves purchases of the most expensive and original drugs.

It is planned the existing list could be expanded by inclusion of at least five new drugs, among which are the antitumor drugs duvelisib and alpelisib, as well as drugs for the treatment of HIV - tenofovir + elsulfavirin + emtricitabine, for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia - inclisiran, as well as for the treatment of obstructive diseases of respiratory tract - glycopyrronium bromide + indacaterol + mometasone.