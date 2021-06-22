Russian drugmakers faced with sharp prices rises for active ingredients

Prices for imported pharmaceutical substances are steadily increasing in Russia, which creates serious problems for domestic drugmakers, whose costs have also grown significantly in recent months, according to a recent study, conducted by a local analytics company RNC Pharma, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

Last year, prices for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Russia grew by 24% compared to 2019, which became an absolute record in the modern history of Russia and its pharmaceutical market. One of the major reasons for this was the devaluation of rouble.

The biggest growth was observed in the case of active ingredients that are used in the production of drugs against COVID-19.