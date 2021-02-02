Russian drugmakers start production of generics without patent holder's OK

Russian drugmaker Pharmsynthez has begun production of a remdesivir generic, the drug that was originated by the US biotech Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) and marketed under the Veklury brand, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

The production is without the consent of the patent holder, that became the first case of the use of compulsory licensing mechanism in the Russian pharmaceutical market. So far, Pharmsynthez has produced the first batch of the drug, which is designed for the treatment of COVID-19.

In October 2020, head of Pharmsynthez Vikhram Punia asked the head of the Russian presidential administration Anton Vaino and Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova to allow Pharmsynthez to produce an analogue of remdesivir under the Remdeform brand. The company’s request was approved by the Russian government.