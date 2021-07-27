Wednesday 19 November 2025

Russian government takes additional measures for localization of API production

Generics
27 July 2021
russia_duma_big

The Russian government, together with some leading local drugmakers, is considering investing more than 26 billion roubles ($351 million) to establish production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) within the territory of Russia until 2030, according to recent statements by representatives of some senior state officials and some local media, The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent reports.

Implementation of these plans will be part of the existing state strategy for the socio-economic development of Russia, which is for the period to 2030. The strategy involves that in nine years Russia will localize the production of active ingredients for the full cycle production of 80% of the 215 drugs included in the list of strategically important and vital.

Among these drugs are tretinoin, fulvestrant for the treatment of cancer, tenecteplase for cardiovascular diseases, etravirine for HIV, ketamine for anesthesia, clonazepam for patients with epilepsy, biphasic insulin aspart for diabetics and some others.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Russia experiences drug shortages despite ongoing supplies from abroad
4 May 2022
Pharmaceutical
Range of medicines available in Russia continues to decline
30 September 2019
Pharmaceutical
AstraZeneca launches full-cycle production of Forxiga in Russia
15 December 2020
Generics
Generics continue to dominate public procurements in Russia
3 August 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Generics

Industry-backed study warns Europe’s antibiotic supply is at breaking point
19 November 2025
FDA final guidance on generic ophthalmic drug waiver requests
19 November 2025
STADA starts new chapter of growth in UK under Craig Shaw’s leadership
14 November 2025
India nixes Novartis patent, clears path for cheaper Vymada generics
10 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze