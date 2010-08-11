Monday 29 September 2025

Sanofi-Aventis signs personalized medicine deal with Scripps; foray into generics sector assessed

Generics
11 August 2010

In another link with academia, French drug major Sanofi-Aventis has entered into a strategic alliance with Scripps Genomic Medicine, a division of the USA-based Scripps Health, to advance R&D initiatives in the field of individualized medicine. Earlier this year, the company set up a collaboration with the USA's Massachusetts Institute of Technology Center for Biomedical Innovation (The Pharma Letter May 27).

"Our alliance with Sanofi-Aventis exemplifies the ideal collaboration between the pharmaceutical industry and non-profit research community," said Eric Topol, chief academic officer of Scripps Health. "The partnership aims to foster an environment of open scientific exchange in genomic medicine that we hope will translate to new discoveries to benefit patients while establishing a collaborative approach to drug development."

Under the terms of the collaboration, financial details of which are not disclosed, Sanofi-Aventis Recherche & Developpement, a subsidiary of the French group, will fund up to three Discovery Innovation Grants per year, which is intended to offer flexible financing for innovative research proposals from Scripps investigators. In turn, Sanofi-Aventis will be granted non-exclusive rights to any research tools developed through these grants, as well as preferred access to Scripps laboratory facilities for work conducted in support of sponsored research agreements and technologies or discoveries in the field of personalized medicine. Additionally, through ongoing scientific exchange and collaboration including an Annual Research Symposium jointly organized by the drugmaker and Scripps, Sanofi-Aventis will have access to Scripps research programs that can contribute to the company's priority areas.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Generics

GlobalData warns Indian pharma to diversify as US tariffs loom
26 September 2025
China's API price cuts undermine India's self-sufficiency push
18 September 2025
Uni-Bio Science and Kexing Biopharm partner on Bogutai
12 September 2025
GTCR buys Zentiva for reported 4.1 billion euros
12 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze