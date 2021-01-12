Sanofi unveils EUROAPI as leading European API company

French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) has chosen EUROAPI as the name for the future leading European company dedicated to the development, production and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API).
EUROAPI will represent the “made in Europe” API state-of-the-art industrial capabilities and technologies, with around 1 billion euros ($1.23 billion) in expected sales by 2022. It will rank number 1 in small molecules API, and number 2 on the global API market, said Sanofi.
Addressing recent increasing medicine shortages that critically impact patient care, EUROAPI will ensure additional API supply capacities for Europe and beyond, and help balancing the industry’s heavy reliance on API sourced from other regions.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze