Scotland settles over NHS drugs supply with OPD/Kent

The Scottish Government has reached settlement with a pharmaceutical company over alleged anti-competitive behavior in the supply of drugs to the National Health Service. OPD Cartons Limited (formerly Kent Pharmaceuticals) has agreed, on a full and final basis, to pay 225,000 in compensation.
Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Health and Wellbeing, Nicola Sturgeon, said: "I am pleased that our discussions with Kent have been concluded on a positive note and have resulted in a satisfactory settlement."
Peter MacIntyre, Interim Head of Service at NHS Scotland Counter Fraud Services, added: "This outcome is a welcome one and I am glad that the CFS has played a role in this."
In February 2005, the Scottish Ministers and Scottish Health Boards lodged claims in the civil courts in England against a number of companies, in connection with forming alleged price-fixing cartels in respect of the following generic drugs - warfarin, ranitidine and penicillin-based drugs.
Previous 'without admission of liability' settlements, it was noted, are:
1 The Goldshield Group, Goldshield Pharmaceuticals and Forley Generics (£750,000: $1.2 million);
2 Norton Healthcare and Norton Pharmaceuticals (£2,837,500);
3 Generics (UK) Ltd (£2.31million); and
4 Ranbaxy (UK) Ltd (£1,057,500).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze