Shifting strategies of MNCs amidst the ascendance of Indian pharma

The tides are shifting. As multinational entities such as Novartis (NOVN: VX), AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) recalibrate their strategies in India, spurred by intensified local competition and patent expiries, domestic pharma players like Cipla, Torrent Pharma, Eris Lifesciences, and JB Chemicals are asserting their prominence.

These Indian firms are not only fortifying their market presence but are also spearheading innovative product launches and diversifying into novel therapeutic domains, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.

Novartis recently announced a comprehensive evaluation of its India operations, including its substantial stake in the listed entity Novartis India Limited (BOM: 500672). Similarly, AstraZeneca Pharma India (BOM: 506820) unveiled plans to divest its Bengaluru manufacturing facility, seeking a buyer capable of assuming operations seamlessly, potentially functioning as a Contract Manufacturing Organization.