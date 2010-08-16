Sigma finally accepts takeover bid from Aspen, but only for its pharma division, with a price tag of A$900 million

After several months of negations, starting with an offer that was later reduced, Australia's troubled drugmaker Sigma Pharmaceuticals says that it has finally agreed in principle to sell its Pharmaceuticals Division to South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare for A$900 million ($807 million), above the last bid but still less than the original, unsolicited A$1.49 billion offer for the whole company (The Pharma Letters passim). Aspen first approached Sigma in May, offering A$0.60 a share then, in July, cut its offer to A$0.55 a share.
The anticipated proceeds from the transaction exceed Sigma's net debt, including securitized debt, the Australian firm noted, saying that the Pharmaceuticals Division comprises Sigma's generics, consumer, over-the-counter, Herron, ethical and medical products, orphan drug and manufacturing businesses.
Brian Jamieson, chairman of Sigma, said: 'Over recent months, the board has carefully considered a number of expressions of interest in relation to the whole of Sigma's business and parts of the Group. The Board has concluded that Aspen's proposal to acquire the Pharmaceuticals Division is the best alternative for Sigma shareholders.' Other 'expressions of interest' have apparently been considered.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze