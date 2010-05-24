South Africa's Aspen confirmed as buyer of Sigma Pharma, with a $1.24 billion offer

Shortly after troubled Australian drugmaker Sigma Pharmaceuticals revealed that it had received an unsolicited takeover offer last Friday (The Pharma Letter May 21), South Africa's Aspen PharmaCare announced that it was the mystery bidder.
The company advised its shareholders that Aspen, South Africa's largest drugmaker, has submitted an indicative non-binding proposal to acquire, either directly or through a wholly-owned subsidiary, Sigma at an enterprise value of A$1.49 billion ($1.24 billion), or A%0.60 per Sigma share based on 1,178.6 million Sigma shares outstanding and net debt (including off-balance sheet facilities) of A$785 million (as reported at 31 January 2010 (together, 'the Proposal').
Sigma's shares leapt an immediate 47% but settled 37% higher at A$0.48 on the news, giving it a market value of A$566 million, while Aspen edged 0.5% higher to 76.19 rand at 12:54 pm in Johannesburg on Friday, equal to a capitalization of 32.8 billion rand ($4.1 billion).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze