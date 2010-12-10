Strides Arcolab expands in biologics, buying 70% stake in Bangalore's Inbiopro

Indian drugmaker Strides Arcolab Limited (BSE: 532531, NSE: STAR) has entered into an agreement to acquire 70% stake in Bangalore-based biotechnology firm Inbiopro Solutions. The acquisition marks Strides’ foray into biologics, strengthening the company’s offering in the specialty segment.
The acquisition gives Strides immediate access to a pipeline of eight products estimated to have global sales of over $28 billion. Commercialization of these products is expected to begin in 2013. The acquisition will entail investment of 650 million rupees ($14 million) over a period of three years to be used for development and commercialization of products.
“Given our intent to be a global sterile powerhouse, this acquisition enhances our specialty portfolio while giving us a leap start of at least three years in the fast growing and complex biopharmaceutical industry,” said Arun Kumar, vice chairman and group chief executive of Strides Arcolab. “This is a significant extension to our oncology domain, providing opportunities for licensing income in the years to come,” he added.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze