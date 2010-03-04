Monday 29 September 2025

Strides Arcolab to acquire Aspen's Brazilian facility for $75 million

Generics
4 March 2010

Indian drugmaker Strides Arcolab said today that it has entered into an agreement with South Africa-based Aspen Pharmacare, South Africa's largest pharmaceutical company, to acquire the latter's facility in Brazil for $75 million, subject to regulatory approval.

In an effort to focus on injectable business, the company has entered into an understanding with Aspen to acquire its facility in Campos, Brazil with related products, Strides said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange. The buying of Campos unit is part of a well integrated strategy for Strides with licensing and supply agreement with global partners already in place, it added. The facility manufactures penems and penicillin antibiotics and penems is a key domain for Strides, the firm stated said, and is likely to generate annual income of $40 million for the Indian firm. Strides already has a joint venture with Aspen in India.

"Penems and penicillins form an important part of Strides speciality injectable business and licensing agreement for penems have been concluded with various customers on a worldwide basis making the acquisition an important part of growing our speciality injectable business," said Strides' vice chairman and chief executive, Arun Kumar.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie submits tavapadon NDA in Parkinson’s
26 September 2025
Biotechnology
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Crinetics’ Palsonify wins acromegaly approval
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Generics

GlobalData warns Indian pharma to diversify as US tariffs loom
26 September 2025
China's API price cuts undermine India's self-sufficiency push
18 September 2025
Uni-Bio Science and Kexing Biopharm partner on Bogutai
12 September 2025
GTCR buys Zentiva for reported 4.1 billion euros
12 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze