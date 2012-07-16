Strides Arcolab unit enters Canada's injectable generics market via JV

Agila Specialties Pharma Canada, which is part of the injectable drug division of Indian generic drugmaker Strides Arcolab (BO: 532531), has formed a joint venture with Jamp Pharma, a Canadian generic drug company, to introduce a variety of injectable generic drugs in Canada.

This sales and marketing joint venture will operate under the name Agila-Jamp Canada, in which Agila will hold 70% stake and the remaining 30% by Jamp Pharma. The JV will be headquartered in Boucherville, Quebec.

Agila-Jamp will be launching around 40 products in the next two years. Many of these products have already been approved by Health Canada and will be immediately launched through local hospitals and pharmacists, said Strides Arcolab. The existing sales force at Jamp Pharma will be responsible to introduce the entire Agila-Jamp product portfolio.