Study highlights the steps to shape effective counter-generics strategies

More than half of pharmaceutical companies - and 71% of the largest (top 10) companies - maintain a dedicated counter-generics strategy team to oversee product patent expirations, according to a new report from Cutting Edge Information.

These dedicated teams begin planning counter-generics strategies early in a product’s lifecycle and leverage past experience to create new strategies. However, small or new pharma companies may not need a team to constantly form new counter-generics strategies, especially if the company does not often face patent expiration.

The study, titled Post-Patent Generic and Biosimilar Defense: Harnessing Competitive Tactics to Mitigate Revenue Erosion, found that the three most commonly involved departments in counter-generics planning are: