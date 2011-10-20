Wednesday 1 October 2025

Sun Pharma offers to acquire remainder of Taro shares

Generics
20 October 2011

Indian drugmaker Sun Pharmaceuticals (SUN: BO) has proposed to acquire the remaining shares of Israel-based Taro Pharmaceutical (Pink Sheets: TAROF) for $24.50/share in cash representing a 26% premium over Taro’s closing price on October 17, 2011 and/or 24% premium over closing price in the last 60 days. Sun Pharma currently holds around 66%, of Taro’s 44,535,832 ordinary shares outstanding.

In Sun Pharma’s letter to Taro, the company states that the proposal represents a valuation of approximately $1.09 billion for the company. Taro anticipates that an independent committee of its board of directors will review Sun Pharma’s proposal in due course.

Sun Pharma has been trying to gain control of the company ever since its $454 million - or $7.75 a share - merger deal of 2007 was terminated unilaterally by the Israeli firm in 2008 because it thought the offer price was inadequate. However, Sun continued to acquire shares in the Israeli company.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
Pharmaceutical
HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
30 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Full-Life raises $77 million to boost radiopharma pipeline
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
AnaptysBio rises on plans to split company
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Elahere UK list price should match USA or it won’t be launched, AbbVie warns
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Star Therapeutics announces $125 million Series D financing
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
New investors for Biomunex Pharmaceuticals
30 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enanta up 92% as zelicapavir’s RSV journey goes on
30 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Generics

GlobalData warns Indian pharma to diversify as US tariffs loom
26 September 2025
China's API price cuts undermine India's self-sufficiency push
18 September 2025
Uni-Bio Science and Kexing Biopharm partner on Bogutai
12 September 2025
GTCR buys Zentiva for reported 4.1 billion euros
12 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze