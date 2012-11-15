Monday 29 September 2025

Survey reveals 98.9% of US physicians experienced cancer drug shortages in last 12 months

Generics
15 November 2012

The Community Oncology Alliance (COA), a US non-profit organization, announced the results of a drug shortage survey of 200 member practices representing 525 physicians across the USA. 98.9% of the respondents reported experiencing a drug shortage in the last year.

Survey participants indicated that the cancer progressed more quickly in more than 60% of patients as a result of the drug shortages, and more than 70% of patients had more severe side effects as a result of drug shortages.

Almost half of those surveyed reported seeing more than one patient per day affected by a drug shortage and 58.2% indicate the shortage in cancer care drugs is increasing. Over 80% of the patients and over 90% of the practices affected by a cancer drug shortage also experienced a more severe financial burden.

