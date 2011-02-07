Swiss Pharma market shrank for first time in 2010

Domestic sales of pharmaceutical in Switzerland fell for the first time on record last year. According to the consultancy IMS Health, turnover fell by 1.3% to 4.82 billion Swiss francs ($5.1 billion) based on ex-factory prices, following a 3.4% rise the previous year. Sales of generic drugs grew by 4% to 468 million francs. Overall sales of drugs covered by the state insurance system edged up 0.1% to 3.8 billion francs.
Expiring patents on top-selling drugs and state-mandated price declines are responsible for the trend. Thomas Binder, executive director of the Swiss pharma association vips, noted that there have been 7,000 price cuts since 2006, including 2,900 last year. Had 2005 prices continued to apply, the Swiss would have spent another 1.9 billion francs on drugs. The pharma industry “has made a substantial contribution” to the savings made by the Swiss health system over the past five years, he said.
More price cuts on generics coming
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze