Takeda sells non-Colcrys URL Pharma generic business to Sun Pharma; Eisai divests Gliadel Wafer in USA

Japan’s largest drugmaker, Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502), has entered into a definitive agreement with Caraco Pharmaceutical Laboratories, a wholly-owned subsidiary of India’s Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (SUN: BO) for the sale of the non-Colcrys (colchicine, USP) URL Pharma, generic business.
With the $800 million acquisition of URL Pharma earlier this year (The Pharma Letter June 6), Takeda has become a leader in gout therapy by adding Colcrys to its portfolio. Colcrys is the only Food and Drug Administration-approved single-ingredient oral colchicine product available in the USA. Net sales for Colcrys totalled $155 million from June 1 to September 30, 2012. The value of the transaction with Caraco has not been revealed.
Shortly after the acquisition of URL Pharma by wholly-owned subsidiary Takeda America Holdings, the business was successfully integrated all commercial and R&D activities associated with Colcrys. As per the deal with Caraco, Takeda Pharmaceutical USA will retain ownership of Colcrys and is exclusively responsible for the marketing and promotion of Colcrys. Upon completion of the sale, the non-Colcrys assets of URL Pharma will be owned and managed by Caraco. The deal is subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory approvals.
