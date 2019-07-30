Teva and Endo settlement on pay-for-delay deals

Israel’s Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA), the USA’s Endo Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ENDP), and Japanese drugmaker Teikoku Pharma will pay $70 million and have agreed to temporarily avoid pay-for-delay deals to end allegations they illegally delayed cheaper alternatives to the narcolepsy drug Provigil (modafinil) and the pain treatment Lidoderm (lidocaine), California’s Attorney General said Monday, according to media reports.
The bulk of the money will come from Teva and its affiliates for paying to delay a generic narcolepsy drug, Provigil, from entering the market for nearly six years.
The bulk of the money will come from Teva and its affiliates for paying to delay a generic narcolepsy drug, Provigil, from entering the market for nearly six years.
