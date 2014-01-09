Teva confirms appointment of Erez Vigodman as president and CEO

Somewhat sooner than expected, Israel’s Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA), the world’s largest generics drugmaker, has confirmed recent reports, saying that Erez Vigodman has been appointed president and chief executive, effective February 11.
Mr Vigodman (pictured) will succeed acting president and CEO Eyal Desheh, who was temporarily named to the post following the ousting of former CEO Jeremy Levin last fall (The Pharma Letter October 30, 2013), and he will return to his previous position as group executive vice president and chief financial officer of the company. Mr Desheh had been viewed by some as a permanent candidate for the post.
Teva chairman Phillip Frost commented: “As a member of the Teva Board since 2009, Erez has a deep understanding of the company and the industry in which it operates, putting him in a strong position to hit the ground running and deliver value for shareholders.”
