Teva debuts first generic Revlimid in USA

8 March 2022
The US subsidiary of Israeli generic giant Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) has announced the launch of a first generic version of Revlimid (lenalidomide capsules), in 5mg, 10mg, 15mg, and 25mg strengths, in the USA.

Revlimid is one of the world’s best-selling medicines. US pharma major Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) acquired rights to the drug when it bought Celgene for $74 billion in 2019. Revlimid sales in 2021 were $12.8 billion, including $4.1 billion outside of the USA.

Teva’s Lenalidomide capsules are a prescription medicine used in adults for the treatment of (1) multiple myeloma in combination with the medicine dexamethasone, (2) certain myelodysplastic syndromes, and (3) mantle cell lymphoma following specific prior treatment.

